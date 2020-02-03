Gun Violence in Pennsylvania | WPMT FOX43

According to the Gifford Law Center, the nation’s leading gun violence organization, 36,383 people die from gun violence injuries each year. That’s an average of 100 gun-related deaths a day. This number is stunning, especially when you see that it is broken down into individual cases. At the top with 61% is the suicide of weapons, followed by the murder of weapons with a total of 35%. It also takes into account law enforcement deaths, accidental deaths and undetermined cases. Pennsylvania had the fourth highest number of firearm deaths in the nation in 2017, according to the latest CDC report.

Just last week, a judge in Pennsylvania launched a new ghost gun policy. Freezing affects the sale of partially manufactured weapon frames that can be made into working pistols and rifles. This happens only three weeks after the state police have given arms dealers instructions to carry out background checks on the sale of so-called 80% recipients or unassembled “ghost weapons”. The judge’s decision that the current guidelines are too vague, however, gives the opportunity to reassess the injunction after changes to the original policy have been made.