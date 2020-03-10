“Gundam Wing” is twenty years later

It changed the game when Gundam Wing debuted 20 years ago on the cartoon network’s “Tunami” programming block. At least it did for me. The sequel stands out in a series of animations that show the American airwaves thanks to its complex storyline and character and general greatness.

The Mobile Suit Gundam Wing was aired in Japan in 1-6–6 and was the only version of the popular mobile suit Gundam franchise. Unlike Gundam shows (yes, plural) of the seventies ago, the Gundam Wing was self-contained and did not fit in with the larger established Gundam universe. In a sense, this was what we nowadays consider to be a “limited series” whose 49 episodes tell a complete story (there was a short sequel, Endless Waltz).

And it was a great story. The Gundam Wing was not the first anime as part of the Toonami Line, Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball Z were already in the schedule and quite popular, but on the contrary, the Gundam Wing felt mature and dramatic and completely. The look was great, the music was great and it was more than violent and dark that an “impromptu” version aired at midnight was enough to make it really appealing to teenagers like me who were truly listeners.

Just look at the opening!

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JY1IH4D1LNQ (/ embed)

The series was set in the future where war was conducted in mobile suits, the ubiquitous melee that defined a genre of anime. Most parts of humanity live in colonies around the world, and there are serious conflicts between wealthy people and the underprivileged in the world, which is why the colonies send five teenage boys to board a mobile suit called Gundam to launch an attack.

From there, you could say that this was not just a show about giant robots fighting in space. It was about class and politics and the moral implications of war and pacifism. This is the ultimate philosophical show that digs into the big problems … monster robots fighting in space. It was complicated enough to see how “derogatory diatribes” were probably “cartoons, not dads, it’s really deep!” By teenagers. But I wasn’t wrong.

One of the biggest reasons for the Gundam Wing to succeed for me was the characters. It took a pretty well-established cartoon and anime trope from “different team members from different regions of the world” (it reminded me a lot of Captain Planet) and used it as a jumping-off point for a great set of pilots, allies, and villains and all of them. The name was based on numbers and it was slowly clear.

There was the hero, he was a Japanese pilot who just wanted to kill things, there were both, the funny American was the bread and the priest caller, Trova Stokic, who also came to a circus (okay, he’s weirdly far-sighted), sensitive, sweet quoter and his suit. Wu Pilot, a Chinese pilot who was deeply involved with

Aside from the ride, Raylena, I want to meet again now that I tend to be less of an older and under-served Missogini. She is the main girl in a pretty decent group of intricate female characters and she becomes a hero and throughout the series she has literally become the queen of the world and the voice of peace. He wasn’t my favorite when I watched the series, but his long-lost brother Jacques – a character who showed how hot an animated guy could be. Jacques was a true anti-hero. He’s not a villain and complicates a story just like the Gundam pilots. He and indeed, everyone on the show ended up as a different person than they started it all, and that’s one of the things that made the series so good.

It was also the first series that really got me through the beat. I’ve read fic before and been on the message board, but mostly not for great things like Broadway musicals. The Gundam Wing was different because it was … kinda gay.

I remember watching one of the first episodes of the series, where the pilots met for the first time in Troy and Quater and shared a beautiful flute and violin duet and thought “oh, they fell in love”. This was definitely the subtext; The kind of thing I already knew about watching Jenna and Gabriel, but remembering that time and it looked like two of them, rather than a hyper-masculine monster robot, they seemed rebellious and militant!

Thanks to Gundam Wing, I’ve learned what “slash” and “listen-ai” and “yaoi” mean (or at least what they meant to American fans in the early 2000s). From there I learned to navigate sites like Anime Turnpike, and fanfiction.com. There was a “lemon” I learned (for your youth, we used to call explicit fiction in those days). And like many people, Gundam Wing turned me into other great anime.

Not only is this a great show of legacy of the Gundam Wing, it’s a show that truly changed the landscape and didn’t open anime for many people. Along with DBZ and Sailor Moon, it removed anime-obsession in the early 2000s. And yes, there are cringe-y behaviors that go along with abusing and fetishizing Japanese culture that have remained an important part of the conversation.

It was a perfect show, not a show, but it still has a big place in my heart because it showed me, not just what great anime can be, what great television can be. It showed how a series can examine critically complex ethical questions in an entertaining way, and I will always be grateful for that.

And I’m always going to suck for monster robots in space.

(Via comicbook.com)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (Tags to translate) Anime (T) Gondam (T) Gondam Wing