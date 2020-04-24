Gunman began the worst shooting in Canada after his girlfriend fled

TORONTO / OTTAWA – The gunman in Canada’s worst shooting began a weekend attack that ultimately killed 22 people after his girlfriend fled him when he was attacked, a top police official said Friday .

Police did not provide details on the nature of the attack or how he escaped and fled the woods. Local media said he was bound. The woman’s name was not given. He is currently recovering from his injuries and cooperating with police.

“It was a significant attack, and this individual woman managed to escape, and could very well have been the catalyst to start the chain of events,” Nova Scotia Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Superintendent Darren Campbell told a news conference.

“However, we are open to all possibilities and we do not exclude the possibility that there is any prior planning involved,” Campbell said at a news conference.

After the woman escaped on Saturday night, she spent the night hiding in the thick woods surrounding the booklet of rural Portapique, Nova Scotia, and appeared only Sunday morning to call 911 emergency number at about 6: 30 am

The gunman, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, later killed 13 people in Portapique. Hiding in a police uniform and driving a fake police vehicle, Wortman went on to kill nine more people Sunday morning.

The Friday news conference provided the first detailed account of a shooting spree that lasted at least 13 hours. RCMP officers shot Wortman dead at a gas station about 90 km (60 miles) from Portapique, but not before Wortman injured an RCMP officer and killed another.

On Sunday, he also randomly killed a woman who went out for a walk on Sunday morning, and used a fake police cruiser to pull and shoot and kill at least one person. He also stopped at the home of a woman he knew, killed him, and took his car.

“I’ve been a police officer for almost 30 years now and I can’t imagine it’s more horrible a set of circumstances, when you’re trying to find someone like you,” Campbell said, referring to Wortman’s impersonation by an RCMP officer.

Police faced criticism this week for using social media and not a provincial emergency alert system to inform the public that a gunman was big, and only to send a tweet on Saturday night warning of a “complaint of guns. “

Some of the victims’ families say better communication can save the lives of their loved ones.

Police believe the “suspect” was inside police perimeters Saturday night, Campbell said. But he said families “have every right to be angry. … We are always looking to do better.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking at a daily news conference on Friday, encouraged Canadians to join a virtual vigil at 6 p.m. ET (2200 GMT).

“Let’s come together to support these communities that have suffered irreparably,” Trudeau said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Moira Warburton in Toronto; Editing by David Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)