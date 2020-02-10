Gunman dead, 2 officers injured in shooting at Arkansas Walmart – Boston Herald

By ADRIAN SAINZ

FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) – Two police officers were injured and a gunman was killed Monday morning in an exchange of gunfire at a Walmart store in Forrest City in eastern Arkansas, authorities said.

Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee said one of the officers was transferred to a hospital about 45 miles (70 kilometers) east in Memphis, where he was operated on, and the initial prognosis is “he’ll be fine.”

The officers responded to Walmart after someone called the police to report a man threatening and “talking a little by heart,” Lee said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Lee identified the wounded officers as Lieutenant Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington. Both are assigned to the police and neither of them wore a bullet-proof vest, Lee said.

The mayor praised the officers.

“Because of their heroism and quick response, no civilians were injured,” said Mayor of Forrest, Cedric Williams.

Walmart spokesman Scott Pope said the company helped with the police investigation, but declined further comment. Walmart is based in Bentonville, Arkansas. The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division investigated the shooting.

Tammy Priddy, 57, works at Simmons Eye Center at the Walmart. She said she was preparing patient records for the day she heard eight shots. She said she hid under a counter in the laboratory until the shots stopped.

“The first two shots startled me a bit, and then a colleague came in and said it was gunfire,” said Priddy.

She and a colleague ran out of the building and officers outside the Walmart ordered her to move as far away as possible from the building. She was not injured.

“I was too scared to think of anything except to get to safety,” she said. “We kept our mind straight to where we were safe and we were able to get to safety.”

Government Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet that he is grateful for law enforcement officials who endanger their lives to keep the public safe.

It is not the first time in recent months that a Walmart store was the scene of a shooting. A man was wounded earlier this month in a shooting at a Walmart in Memphis, three people were shot dead at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, in November, and a shooter killed 22 people in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in August. 3.

The retailer was criticized because he had insufficient security at the El Paso store on that day and has since then silently expanded the security in all his stores in the city with an out of service armed police officer and a security guard.

A company spokeswoman said in November that hiring out of service officers in El Paso was not a general policy. It is unclear what security measures were taken in the Forrest City store on Monday.

___

Associated Press writers Cedar Attanasio in El Paso, Texas, and Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed to this report.