Police in Thailand say they killed an armed man and rescued eight hostages after fatally shooting at a mall in the northeast of the country.

Per unsubscribes Reuters, Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that the armed man had been killed at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima City.

ABC News cites a local security source that saved eight hostages, some of whom were wounded. The police confirmed the shooter’s identity and said he was a 32-year-old soldier.

The man reportedly killed two people in one house, then moved to an army camp and eventually the mall, posting social media news along the way.

Facebook has since removed the man’s account, declaring that there is no place on the platform for people who commit this type of atrocity.

Thailand is currently celebrating the Māgha Pūjā Buddhist Festival, so the mall was full of shoppers who had enjoyed the long weekend.

The official death toll from the attack is 20 compared to 21 previously reported. 42 people are wounded, 21 of whom remain in the hospital and the others have gone home.

Kongcheep Tantrawanit Defense Ministry said about the shooter, “We don’t know why he did it. It seems like he’s gone crazy. “

