[gunman-kills-just-one-man-or-woman-at-bangkok-purchasing-mall-times-immediately-after-mass-capturing]

Tuesday, 18 Feb 2020 05: 42 PM MYT
BANGKOK, Feb 18 — A gunman killed one particular man or woman and wounded another at a browsing mall in Bangkok these days police reported, 10 days just after a mass taking pictures in Thailand’s northeast remaining 29 individuals dead.
“There was a shooting celebration at Century Plaza. It was particular issue. One man or woman died and one more was wounded,” law enforcement Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen informed Reuters. — Reuters
