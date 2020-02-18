[gunman-kills-just-one-man-or-woman-at-bangkok-purchasing-mall-times-immediately-after-mass-capturing]

The shooting was the 2nd in 10 days, not a common occurrence in Thailand. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Feb 18 — A gunman killed one particular man or woman and wounded another at a browsing mall in Bangkok these days police reported, 10 days just after a mass taking pictures in Thailand’s northeast remaining 29 individuals dead.

“There was a shooting celebration at Century Plaza. It was particular issue. One man or woman died and one more was wounded,” law enforcement Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen informed Reuters. — Reuters