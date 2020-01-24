Gunman kills six in Germany attack, police say world

German forensic police officers work in a house after a gunman, who is believed to have a personal motive, launched an attack on January 24, 2020 in the city of Rot am See in southwestern Germany. – AFP picture

FRANKFURT, January 24 – Six people were killed in a shootout in southwest Germany and two seriously wounded, the police said on Friday.

The shooter, who was said to have a personal motive, launched an attack in the city of Rot am See.

Police near Aalen informed the AFP that a man personally related to the victims had been arrested and there was no evidence that other armed men were involved.

The police told local television that the suspect was German.

After the shots at 12:45 p.m. (1145 GMT), the police arrived at the scene to find the dead and wounded in and around a local hotel.

The Bild newspaper reported that the people killed were family members of the shooter. The culprit is a man who was born in 1983.

The police were unable to confirm details of the relationship or the shooter’s identity.

The shooting took place near the train station in Rot am See, a town with 5,200 inhabitants near Heidelberg.

The Aalen police urged people not to “speculate” about the shootings in a message on Twitter.

Police and prosecutors have announced that they will release further details of the attack in a press conference in Rot am See on Friday.

While gun ownership in Germany is not illegal, most weapons can only be purchased with a license and are closely monitored, which makes mass shootings comparatively rare.

In October last year, an extreme right-wing attacker shot and wounded two people in the east of Halle after he had not broken into a synagogue equipped with homemade weapons.

In July 2016, a teenage boy killed nine people in a Munich mall with an illegally bought pistol before pointing the gun at himself. – AFP