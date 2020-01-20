Gunman kills two Hawaiian police officers, dies in house fire, local media reported world

Clouds of smoke from a fire in Kapi’Olani Park, where a shooting event occurred on January 19, 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii. – [Email-protected] video image via Reuters

HONOLULU, October 11 / PRNewswire / – Two Hawaiian police officers were shot yesterday by a man believed to have died later in his home after lighting the house in a quiet neighborhood near Oahu’s busy Waikiki beach.

“Our entire state is mourning two Honolulu police officers killed on duty this morning,” Hawaii’s governor David Ige said in a statement.

The Mayor of Honolulu, Kirk Caldwell, called the shootings “an unprecedented tragedy” for the state.

A third officer was injured in the incident, when the spreading fire destroyed several homes in a wealthy area near the base of Diamond Head, a volcanic mountain on the southern tip of the island, KITV news reported.

Michelle Yu, a spokeswoman for the Honolulu police, declined to comment on the incident, but said on the phone that a press conference was planned.

A representative of the FBI’s Honolulu office did not immediately respond to a telephone request for information.

The incident started yesterday morning when officials reached the home of a man who was identified as Jerry Hanel, 69, after stabbing his “landlord,” a woman trying to drive him away.

Officials were shot and the suspect set fire to the house, which spread to other houses, Hawaii News Now reported. The police believe Hanel died when the house went up in flames, it said.

Pictures from local media showed smoke from several houses in the neighborhood. – Reuters