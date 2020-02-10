Gunman raided the NYC police twice within 12 hours, causing outrage

NEW YORK (AP) – An armed man was arrested on Sunday after twice raiding Bronx police officers in 12 hours. Two of them were injured in attacks.

Bronx-born Robert Williams, 45, was captured after entering a Bronx police station and starting shooting shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, the police said. His shots hit a lieutenant in the arm and hardly missed the other police personnel before he ran out of bullets, lay down and threw his pistol, officials said.

This attack occurred a few hours after the same man approached a patrol car in the same part of the Bronx and shot two officers inside, wounding one before escaping on foot, police said.

All of these shots are likely to recover, the authorities said.

“Only by the grace of God and the heroic acts of those in the building who took him into custody do we not speak of police officers who were murdered in a New York police station,” said police commissioner Dermot Shea at a press conference.

Williams is charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of arms and resistance to the arrest, police said in an email late Sunday that he was the suspect. He was hospitalized on Sunday evening, the Bronx prosecutor said. It was not clear if he had a lawyer who spoke for him.

Williams had been upset since his own son was shot in the Bronx, the suspect’s grandmother told the New York Post.

“He was sometimes depressed because his son was shot on the street,” said Mary Williams, 80, of the newspaper. “That was his only child.”

Police officer Paul Stroffolino, injured in the first shootout, was released from the hospital on Sunday to applaud his colleagues. The officer, a bandage on the neck, raised his thumb.

Shea called Williams a “coward” and said he had a long crime story, including a shootout and carjacking in 2002, when he fired a gun at the police. He was released from prison in 2017 after an attempted murder sentence, Shea said.

The commissioner also hit criminal justice reform activists who have demonstrated against excessive police violence in recent months, including a major protest in the Grand Central Terminal. The protests, he suggested, helped create an anti-police environment.

“These things have nothing to do with each other. We recently had people walking through the streets of New York City, ”said Shea. “Words are important. And words influence people’s behavior. “

Shea provided no evidence that Williams knew about or was influenced by these protests.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who took office partly due to a promise to reform overly aggressive policing for minority communities, also suggested that the mood against the police had gotten out of control.

“Anyone who hates our officers helps and encourages this kind of atmosphere. That is not acceptable, ”said de Blasio. “You could protest for anything you believe in, but you can’t viciously attack those who are here to protect us. That creates such a dynamic. “

The attacks were reminiscent of other unprovoked attacks on police officers sitting in their patrol cars.

In 2017, an armed man killed Officer Miosotis Familia while she was sitting in her patrol car in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot dead in their Brooklyn patrol car by a man who was upset by the recent police killing of unarmed black men.

The killings of Ramos and Liu had also followed great protests. Some officers blamed de Blasio for solidarity with the demonstrations and turned their backs on the Democrat at the funerals.

Robert Gangi, executive director of the Police Reform Organizing Project’s Advocacy Group, said it was “irresponsible” for Shea and de Blasio to relate weekend violence to recent demonstrations where activists “legitimately protested”.

There is “no defense for a maniac who opens fire on the police,” said Gangi.

The first attack occurred just before 8:30 p.m. When the armed man went to the van on Saturday and asked the officers for directions and then fired shots, he brushed against the authorities on Stroffolino, who was behind the wheel, on the chin and neck, and narrowly missed an artery.

Stroffolino and his partner for eight years, Brian Hanlon, a friend since middle school, hit the gas to get away. Nobody fired a shot.

The police released a photo of the suspect and combed the city for him when he entered the police station that coordinated the search, strolled to the desk, and pulled a gun, the authorities said. The wounded lieutenant returned the fire but missed it, and the police ran out of an adjoining room just in time to avoid the pursuing gunner.

Two surveillance cameras recorded a video of the chaotic scene.