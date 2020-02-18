[guns,-ammo-confiscated-from-automobile-at-united-center-prior-to-nba-all-star-game]

Authorities confiscated weapons and ammunition from a vehicle at the United Center on Sunday just before the start out of the NBA All-Star Recreation.

A 2019 black Yukon Denali drove into the loading dock checkpoint area of the arena about six: 45 p.m. and stopped to be checked out by a bomb-sniffing puppy in advance of dropping off its passengers, Chicago law enforcement mentioned.

The K9 “detected a feasible strike and warranted even more investigation,” police mentioned. Passengers had been told to stay within the vehicle, but they grabbed their things, acquired out and walked toward the United Middle, indicating they were portion of the 50 %-time demonstrate.

Although hunting the auto, officers identified two loaded weapons and packing containers of are living ammo inside of a military fashion backpack, police mentioned.

The driver instructed investigators he did not know who the backpack belonged to or what was inside, law enforcement reported. He experienced two weapons on him, but he experienced a valid hid have license and a valid FOID card.

No arrests had been claimed, and authorities were not able to identify who the guns in the backpack were being registered to, police mentioned.