guns,-ammo-stolen-from-opry-mills-mall-bass-pro-store-police-browsing-for-a-few-suspects

Three youthful adult males broke into the Opry Mills Mall Bass Professional Shop and stole a dozen guns and ammunition late Tuesday, police mentioned.

A few youthful males, however unidentified, forced entry to the shop by way of doors around the cash registers close to 11 p.m., Metro Nashville Police explained in a Wednesday release.

Up coming, they kicked in an inside doorway to get to the guns and designed off with about 10 handguns, two rifles, boxes of ammunition, and weapon-mounted lasers and flashlights, MNPD reported.

Opry Mills safety noticed the young adult men flee the scene in a white Hyundai Sonata bearing Tennessee tag BHL-637, MNPD claimed. The car had been reported stolen in Memphis about the weekend.

Police found various of the handgun scenarios in a parking great deal in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue South early Wednesday morning.

The authorities have not discovered the suspects, but introduced descriptions of them:

A person suspect is approximately 5’10” tall. He wore a crimson Star Wars shirt, orange cap or beanie, and purple and white shoes.



The 2nd suspect wore a hockey mask, gray hooded sweatshirt and black trousers. He carried a crimson backpack.

Everyone with details on the thefts is encouraged to simply call Criminal offense Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

A reward of $6,000 is staying offered by Criminal offense Stoppers in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcoholic beverages, Tobacco and Firearms and the National Taking pictures Sports activities Basis for data that qualified prospects to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

The scenario is staying investigated by Hermitage Precinct detectives.

