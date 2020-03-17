Guns N’ Roses Announce Rescheduled Central/South American Tour Dates

GUNS N’ ROSES have introduced the rescheduled dates for their recently postponed Central and South American tour. The trek, which was at first slated to take place in March and April, was called off because of to the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the around the globe live performance sector to a close to-entire standstill. The new exhibits will just take position in November and December, with all original tickets honored for the rescheduled dates.

GUNS N’ ROSES tweeted out a backlink to the tour web page on the band’s official web site and bundled the subsequent concept: “GNR fam, we’re asserting new rescheduled #GNR2020 tour dates. Keep onto your tickets, see you soon”

Rescheduled tour dates:

Nov. 08 – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic – Tricky Rock Resort And Casino



Nov. 15 – San Jose, Costa Rica – Estadio Ricardo Saprissa



Nov. 18 – Guatemala Metropolis, Guatemala – Estadio Cementos Progreso



Nov. 21 – Quito, Ecuador – Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa



Nov. 24 – Lima, Peru – Estadio Universidad San Marcos



Nov. 27 – Santiago, Chile – Lollaplaooza



Dec. 04 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza



Dec. 06 – Bogota, Colombia – Estereo Picnic

GUNS N’ ROSES‘ “Not In This Lifetime” tour, which started four many years ago, not long ago grew to become the No. 3 greatest-grossing tour in the heritage of Billboard Boxscore.

Launched in April 2016, “Not in This Lifetime” characteristics basic-lineup users Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS kicked off its lengthy-rumored and extensive-awaited reunion tour with a club demonstrate in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California’s Coachella pageant.

The band is now reportedly likely to do the job on a new studio album — the very first below the GUNS banner given that 2008’s “Chinese Democracy” and the initially to attribute Rose, Slash and McKagan given that 1993.



GNR fam, we’re asserting new rescheduled #GNR2020 tour dates. Keep onto your tickets, see you shortly ⚡️https://t.co/h6944iWjQJ pic.twitter.com/nJRo9YABoh

— Guns N’ Roses (@gunsnroses) March 16, 2020



