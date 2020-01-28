Guns N ‘Roses announces a huge Scottish summer show

Guns N ‘Roses has confirmed that they are returning to Scotland this summer.

The band plays Glasgow Green on June 25 – the last date of their mammoth Not In This Lifetime tour.

The band posted the news on social media and simply said, “Scotland, are you ready?”

Members of GNR’s Nightrain can currently purchase tickets through the band’s official website, while tickets will be widely available this Friday (January 31) at 9:00 AM GMT.

The stopover in Scotland’s largest city is their penultimate set on their European tour, with the last show on June 27 in Marlay Park in Dublin.

Last week Guns N ’Roses guitarist Slash spoke again about the possibility of new material from the rock giants in an interview with Guitar.

He said: “There is no definitive answer to anything and I just stick to it. Something is happening, but there are no details. It is mainly due to the nature of the industry at the moment.

“It’s just like, how do you want to do this? I mean, there is material and it is being recorded and there is shit going on, but we are not really sure what we are doing now.”

The next Guns N ’Roses show will take place on Friday evening at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. Find a full list of their upcoming shows below.

Guns N ’Roses 2020 tour dates

January 31: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

March 14: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

March 18: San Jose Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma, Costa Rica

March 21: Quito Estadio Olímpico Altahualpa, Equador

March 24: Lima Estadio Universidada San Marcos, Peru

March 27: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile

March 29: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina

April 3: Sau Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

April 5: Bogota Estereo Picnic, Colombia

May 20: Lisbon Passeio Martim De Alges, Portugal

May 23: Sevilla Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain

May 26: Olympiastadion Munich, Germany

May 29: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, United Kingdom

May 30: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, United Kingdom

June 2: Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany

June 6: Stockholm Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

June 9: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

June 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

June 14: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

June 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

19 June: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

June 21: Landgraaf Pinkpop, the Netherlands

June 25: Glasgow Green, UK

June 27: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland