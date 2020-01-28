Guns N ‘Roses announces a huge Scottish summer show

Guns N ‘Roses has confirmed that they are returning to Scotland this summer.
The band plays Glasgow Green on June 25 – the last date of their mammoth Not In This Lifetime tour.
The band posted the news on social media and simply said, “Scotland, are you ready?”
Members of GNR’s Nightrain can currently purchase tickets through the band’s official website, while tickets will be widely available this Friday (January 31) at 9:00 AM GMT.
The stopover in Scotland’s largest city is their penultimate set on their European tour, with the last show on June 27 in Marlay Park in Dublin.
Last week Guns N ’Roses guitarist Slash spoke again about the possibility of new material from the rock giants in an interview with Guitar.
He said: “There is no definitive answer to anything and I just stick to it. Something is happening, but there are no details. It is mainly due to the nature of the industry at the moment.
“It’s just like, how do you want to do this? I mean, there is material and it is being recorded and there is shit going on, but we are not really sure what we are doing now.”
The next Guns N ’Roses show will take place on Friday evening at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. Find a full list of their upcoming shows below.
Guns N ’Roses 2020 tour dates
January 31: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL
March 14: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
March 18: San Jose Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma, Costa Rica
March 21: Quito Estadio Olímpico Altahualpa, Equador
March 24: Lima Estadio Universidada San Marcos, Peru
March 27: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile
March 29: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina
April 3: Sau Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil
April 5: Bogota Estereo Picnic, Colombia
May 20: Lisbon Passeio Martim De Alges, Portugal
May 23: Sevilla Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain
May 26: Olympiastadion Munich, Germany
May 29: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, United Kingdom
May 30: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, United Kingdom
June 2: Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany
June 6: Stockholm Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
June 9: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
June 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy
June 14: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland
June 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
19 June: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic
June 21: Landgraaf Pinkpop, the Netherlands
June 25: Glasgow Green, UK
June 27: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland