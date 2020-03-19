Guns N’ Roses Bassist Duff Mckagan To Start ‘Three Chords & The Truth’ Sirius Xm Radio Demonstrate

GUNS N’ ROSES bassist Duff McKagan will start a new display referred to as “3 Chords & The Reality” on SiriusXM‘s Ozzy’s Boneyard (SiriusXM Ch. 38) tomorrow (Friday, March 20). This weekly demonstrate will be hosted by McKagan and his nephew Dexter Charles, who will personally curate their preferred music to perform for faithful admirers, as properly as deliver intellectual commentary and insight behind the music.

New episodes each individual Friday at 11 a.m. ET, with encores on Saturday (9 a.m. ET), Sunday (3 p.m. ET), Monday (7 a.m. ET), Tuesday (11 p.m. ET).

Immediately after leaving (and before at some point rejoining) GUNS N’ ROSES in the 1990s, McKagan went to organization university, started a wealth administration company for rock stars, and took up journalism. McKagan wrote a column for the Seattle Weekly and lined money issues and sports for Playboy.com and ESPN.com, respectively.

In 2011, McKagan produced an autobiography, “It really is So Simple (And Other Lies)”, and 4 a long time later his hottest guide, “How To Be A Male (And Other Illusions)”, which the musician himself described as “50 % rock ‘n’ roll memoir, half information to life.”

Duff‘s most current solo album, “Tenderness”, was introduced last year by using UMe. The LP was created by and characteristics recent Grammy winner Shooter Jennings.



Duff McKagan will launch a new show known as Three Chords & The Truth on @OzzysBoneyard (@SiriusXM Ch. 38) TOMORROW Friday, March 20th!

New episodes each Friday at 11AM pic.twitter.com/jn1WptU1Hf

— Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) March 19, 2020

Tags:

guns n’ roses

Posted in:

News

Responses

To remark on a

BLABBERMOUTH.Web

tale or review, you should be logged in to an active private account on Fb. When you might be logged in, you will be able to comment. Consumer opinions or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of

BLABBERMOUTH.Internet

and

BLABBERMOUTH.Internet

does not endorse, or ensure the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening reviews, or everything that may violate any applicable legal guidelines, use the “Report to Fb” and “Mark as spam” backlinks that look future to the reviews them selves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the prime-correct corner of the Facebook remark (the arrow is invisible until finally you roll in excess of it) and pick out the proper action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.

BLABBERMOUTH.Internet

reserves the appropriate to “cover” remarks that could be deemed offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to “ban” consumers that violate the site’s Conditions Of Service. Hidden opinions will still surface to the user and to the user’s Fb close friends. If a new remark is published from a “banned” user or consists of a blacklisted phrase, this remark will automatically have restricted visibility (the “banned” user’s remarks will only be obvious to the user and the user’s Facebook buddies).