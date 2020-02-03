Guns N ’Roses is going to win the title of Wrigley Field this summer

Guns N ‘Roses on Monday announced North American dates for their upcoming stadium world tour and the trek includes a stop on July 26 in Wrigley Field.

Tickets for the show in Chicago will be on sale from February 7 at livenation.com to the general public

A special exclusive sale for Citicard cards starts at 12:00 on February 4. Details are available at www.citientertainment.com

The band also plays the Milwaukee’s Summerfest at the AmFam Amphitheater on July 4 as part of the tour.

Guns N ‘Roses currently includes Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (main guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums) and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

The rock legends join the previously announced line-up of the Wrigley concert, including: Maroon 5 (June 13), Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer (August 13), Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe (August 28) and Zac Brown Band (Sept. 12). Tickets for these shows are available at https://www.mlb.com/cubs/tickets/concerts.

Chris Stapleton heads the ball on August 29; tickets are on sale at 10.00 am on February 7 at livenations.com for his show.