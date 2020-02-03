Guns N’Roses announces show at Raymond James Stadium

Axl Rose (L), singer of U.S. rock band Guns N ‘Roses, performs with Slash at the Parking Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Scanpix Denmark / Mads Joakim Rimer Rasmussen / Denmark OUT (Photo credit should read: MADS JOAKIM RIMER RASMUSSEN / AFP (via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the first time in almost 30 years, Axl Rose and Slash rock together on stage in Tampa.

The legendary rock band Guns N ‘Roses will perform at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on August 15th.

It is the first time since 1991 that the Axl-Slash version of GNR is in Tampa. The Slash-less Guns N’Roses were last played in Tampa in 2006.

The band will start a 2020 tour in Mexico City next month.

“The legendary rock heroes will present their numerous hits on the street, including” Welcome to the jungle “,” Paradise City “,” Sweet child of mine “and” November rain “. Today’s announcement follows The band’s first show of the decade at the Super Bowl Music Fest, which occurred in Miami this weekend, ”said a press release.

Tickets for the Tampa Show will be available from Tuesday, February 4th, 12:00 noon.

You can buy tickets on livenation.com.

