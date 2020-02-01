Guns N’Roses dedicate Kobe Bryant to Super Bowl Fest “Knockin” on Heaven’s Door

Guns N ‘Roses played “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” during their headline set at the Bud Light Super Bowl Fest on Friday evening (January 31) and dedicated the song to all victims of the helicopter crash in which Kobe Bryant was killed last weekend (January) 26 ).

The band performed in Miami as part of a three-day music festival that led to the Super Bowl on Sunday. During the set, singer Axl Rose said he saw a “massive” and “threatening” fog on the weekend of the Los Angeles crash.

“I want to dedicate this to Kobe and his daughter and everyone on the flight … their families and everyone affected by this terrible event,” said Rose when he introduced Guns N ‘Roses’ beloved cover by Bob Dylan.

During the performance of “Knockin” on Heaven’s Door, images of Kobe and Gianna were projected onto the screen during Slash’s guitar solo. Check out the full clip of footage filmed by fans below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWKn3g4vkws (/ embed)

The band also spent time backstage with Snoop Dogg, who opened the concert. “New member of the @gunsnroses group,” Snoop quipped on Instagram as he posed with Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

Last week (January 22), Slash suggested that changes in the way albums are released have delayed Guns N’Roses’ first album in over a decade.

The legendary guitarist spoke to Guitar.com at a music conference this weekend (January 18-19) and said that “things happen” on a new LP, “but there are no peculiarities.” He continued: “More than anything, it’s the nature of the industry. “