Gunshots heard near McDonald’s in Taradale in gang incident

This afternoon, armed police invaded the Napier suburb of Taradale after an altercation between gangs near the suburban central business district.

It is understood that certain witnesses heard gunfire at approximately 1:00 pm today on Gloucester Street, near the McDonald’s restaurant in the shopping center.

A witness at the scene said that he saw members of Black Power arming themselves with golf clubs and other impromptu weapons before the incident, with approximately 30 members of the Mongrel Mob eating at Shani’s restaurant next to McDonald’s in Taradale.

They then said they saw the two gangs meet on the road when a fight broke out, then a vehicle jumped off the sidewalk crossing a path and going to the wrong side of the road.

The witness believed that the vehicle was targeting members of the Mongrel Mob who were close to missing, after which they began to strike the vehicle with weapons.

During this incident, they said that was when they heard “five shots” apparently aimed at the vehicle.

Police initially said in a statement that there had been no reports of injuries, but have since confirmed that a man has since been taken to hospital, Hawke’s Bay today understands that a gang member had been injured above the eye during the altercation and had since been located.

An on-site reporter said there were about a dozen officers at the scene with the evacuated area and diversions in place around the Gloucester St roundabout outside McDonald’s.

A scene review is underway.

Police are again asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

Police were on high alert after gunshots were fired during a gang confrontation in Taradale. Photo Warren Buckland

