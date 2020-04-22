Gurman: Redesigned iMac, Smaller HomePod, New Apple TV and more coming this year

Well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman recently picked up Periscope’s followers ’questions about Apple’s product design. Gurman’s sources are generally very reliable, and the reporter is known for the history of Apple’s stories, so we took the opportunity to summarize his current expectations of the company in the near future.

Not surprisingly, many viewers have asked Gurman about the so-called “iPhone 12,” Apple’s next-generation 5G smartphone lineup that is set to fall back in the fall. Apple is expected to offer four, three different sizes of iPhones this year: one 5.4-inch ‌‌iPhone‌‌, one 6.7-inch ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ and two 6.1-inch iPhones. One 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models will be higher-end iPhones, while the other 6.1-inch PiPhone‌‌‌ and 5.4-inch ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ will be lower-end models and ‌iPhone 11‌ successors.

Gurman believes that Apple will add LiDAR cameras to the two high-end ‌iPhone 12‌ models, similar to the latest iPad Pro models. Nor does it rule out the possibility that the faster 120Hz Pro Motion displays only apply to these two devices. Apple already uses variable refresh rate technology in the ‌iPad Pro‌, but LCD panels are still used instead of OLED.

Gurman repeated an iPad Pro-esque design to build this year’s flagship, with flat stainless steel edges and a flat screen. It also doubled, according to its previous report, which meant a thinner notch on the ‘iPhone 12’. To achieve a more compact package, Gurman said Apple is moving the ambient light and proximity sensors of the TrueDepth camera together within the notch and relocating the speaker by building directly into the front panel.

Here are the main Apple-related occupations from Gurman’s half-hour show:

Apple is planning a “major” iMac upgrade this year, with a possible upgrade. Gurman says the 23-inch iMac rumors sound right.

The upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro reflects changes to Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, such as the increased screen size and scissor toggle buttons.

“Stay tuned” to learn more about Apple’s plans for ARM-based Macs.

Gurman says Apple has a dedicated team tasked with “rescuing the HomePod” after weak sales. To this end, the smaller, cheaper “HomePod” that this year, rumored to have arrived, will also feature major enhancements for Siri.

The new Apple TV is coming this year, but it probably won’t be 8K.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is expected around October-November.

Apple is still working on a working AirPower device.

The Apple Watch Series 6 will arrive later this year to support sleep tracking.

AirTags is expected to be released as a premium product this year and may be available in a leather case.

The modular, high-end earrings from Apple Headphones are still expected this fall.

Apple’s vehicle development division continued to focus on self-propelled technology.

No fingerprint technology on the screen will come to ‌iPhone this year.

Gurman doesn’t think the rumors about iOS Xcode are true. (The source of the rumor, the leaking Jon Prosser, has since repeatedly expressed confidence in the claim.)

Asked how Apple excites the following, Gurman mentioned the company’s ongoing augmented reality headset development.

Featured by Mark Gurman