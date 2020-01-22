Gus Malzahn gives Chad Morris full control over Auburn’s offense in 2020 | National sport

MOBILE PHONE, MOBILE PHONE – A little over half a year ago, when Gus Malzahn was on stage at the SEC Media Days in Hoover and said he had “made a mistake” in giving Rhett Lashlee and then Chip Lindsey control of his offense, he heard it don’t feel like he’s ever going to do that again.

But Auburn’s eight-year-old head coach had no idea that Chad Morris would be his offensive coordinator five months later.

He is the reason why Malzahn does what it once sounded like – the head coach announced on Tuesday that Morris 2020 will have full control over Auburn’s offenses.

“You won’t hire someone like Chad Morris if you don’t,” said Malzahn on Tuesday during a visit to the Senior Bowl. “Chad Morris is one of the best offensive heads in college football in my opinion. We will get rid of him and I am delighted that he plays a role. I trust him 110 percent. He will do it.” Take our insult and he’ll run with it. “

Unlike Lashlee, Lindsey and the youngest offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, Morris Malzahn’s colleague. At 51, he is only three years younger than his boss. He also followed the same path through the coaching ranks, starting as a high school coach.

In addition, the two have been close friends inside and outside the job for more than 15 years. They first met in 2003 when Morris, then at Stephenville High in Texas, tracked down Malzahn to find out how fast and easy he was running in Springdale. Since then they have been in close contact.

When Morris was released from Arkansas in November after a failure in 22 games and Dillingham left the Tigers to return to his mentor, Mike Norvell, Florida, it was the perfect solution.

“It’s something he and I have been talking about for a long time when we were two high school coaches,” said Malzahn. “We finally have a chance to train with each other and I’m happy that he will be responsible for our offense. I’m really looking forward to next year.”

Malzahn described almost every step of his career as a crime. Fourteen years between Hughes, Shiloh Christian and Springdale High Schools, four in Arkansas, Tulsa and Arkansas State and seven of his ten seasons in Auburn – from 2009-11 as an offensive coordinator under Gene Chizik and from 2013-15 and 2019 as head coach.

After a 1: 2 start to the 2016 season, he handed this responsibility over to Lashlee. When he hired Lindsey to replace Lashlee (who had left UConn for the same job after the season), he said that he was “withdrawing” the clipboard he was using to access plays and leaving these tasks to his new assistant.

But there were many cases where it seemed from the outside that Malzahn could not really get rid of the itching to want to be the one who named the pieces. This was confirmed when he said in the same press release that he would take control of Dillingham in December 2018.

Malzahn said in October last year that the return to his comfort zone on the headset had “not bored him” so much on the sidelines.

But the consequences of the offense for which he called the pieces were mixed. The Tigers competed against ranked opponents and tore them apart for 490.1 yards and 40.9 points per game. In six games against ranked opponents, however, these sums dropped to 309 meters and 24.3 points per game.

Auburn went 2-4 in those games and 9-4 overall and ended the season with a loss to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl, during which the offensive was just 232 yards down – the fifth-lowest amount of Malzahn’s tenure as head coach.

Morris’ job will not be to correct this crime, but to improve it. He operates the same basic spread system as Malzahn (after learning from him all those years ago), but his offenses are considered to be much more advanced in passing and rely much more on getting the ball up in the air.

All 10 offenses that Morris committed at college level resulted in an average of at least 30 pass attempts per game. Only one of the 10 Malzahn in Auburn can say that, and it was the one from last season.

At Auburn, Morris will have a returning SEC newcomer of the year at Bo Nix. one by JaTarvious Whitlow and D.J. Williams; and two slot machines in Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz. If the tigers can successfully replace four older starters in the offensive line, they have the parts of a potentially solid offense in their hands.

Malzahn said from the start that Morris would have “great influence” on this offense. There were already signs of this before Tuesday’s announcement. Last week Auburn hired a new offensive coach, Jack Bicknell Jr., who has had no connections to the university or Malzahn in the past eight years.

“I’m very excited about Jack. The special thing about him and Chad is that they really got to know each other during the interview process,” said Malzahn. “He has a great experience. He has NFL experience. He won a Super Bowl. He has been in our league for the past three years and has done a great job with it. He is a good person and fits our room and well our employees. ” , “