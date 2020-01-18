Gustav Klimt's `` Portrait of a Lady '', a painting of $ 66 million 23 years ago, found inside the walls of an Italian gallery

PIACENZA, Italy – Art experts have confirmed that a painting discovered last month inside the walls of an Italian art gallery was the “Portrait of a Woman” by Gustav Klimt, stolen from the gallery ago almost 23 years.

The authentication of the painting announced on Friday has solved one of the lingering mysteries of the art world – where has the missing work gone? – but left several questions unanswered, including who took it and whether she had ever left museum property.

A gardener at the Ricci Oddi modern art gallery in the northern town of Piacenza, who was cleaning ivy, noticed a small panel door on an exterior wall and opened it. Inside the space, he found a plastic bag containing a painting that appeared to be the missing masterpiece.

“It is without any emotion that I can tell you that the work is authentic,” the pleasure prosecutor, Ornella Chicca, told Friday to the press, while two policemen stood on each side of an easel carrying the found paint. .

“Portrait of a lady” depicts a young woman looking sensually over her shoulder against a dreamy moss green background. Klimt finished painting in 1917, the year before his death. The Ricci Oddi gallery acquired it in 1925 and reported its disappearance in February 1997.

Since the gardener’s discovery on December 10, the canvas had been kept in a safe at a local branch of the Italian central bank while experts used infrared radiation and other non-invasive techniques to determine if it was the original “Portrait of a Woman”.

Experts said the painting was in very good condition. One of the rare signs of damage was a scratch near the edge of the canvas that may have resulted from “an awkward effort to remove the portrait from its frame,” said Anna Selleri, art conservator at the National Gallery of Bologna.

The experts who performed the audit work found convincing evidence in the work of their peers over two decades ago.

An Italian high school girl, preparing for her graduation exams in 1996, noticed striking similarities between the painting that would disappear a year later and an earlier work by Klimt of a woman with a similar posture and look but wearing a hat and a scarf, accessories which the artist did not include in “Portrait of a Lady”.

Intrigued by the student’s observations – who became an art researcher herself – experts then examined the works of art from the Piacenza gallery collection and discovered that Klimt had painted them on an earlier portrait of a woman.

Those who have studied work in recent weeks, using X-rays, have seen the previous portrait. Selleri said that the radiation analysis revealed that when painting the later portrait, Klimt had not redone a lot of face, but had used a whitish pigment from the previous version for the skin.

“Portrait of a Lady” was officially declared missing on February 22, 1997, but could have been torn from a gallery wall a few days earlier, during the preparation of the exhibition.

So who stole the painting? Chicca said the police were studying traces of organic material on the recovered canvas in the hope of being able to provide leads.

When asked if the authorities knew if the play had already left the gallery grounds, the investigators replied that it was something they hoped to find out.

As to why and when the painting was hidden behind a wall, journalist Anne-Marie O’Connor, the author of a book on the dramatic fortune of Klimt’s “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer”, has an educated theory.

Before the 1990s, Klimt was largely “considered an Austrian painter, but his stature really grew at this point,” said O’Connor. When “Portrait of a Lady” was taken, the value of the Art Nouveau artist’s paintings “skyrocketed,” she said.

O’Connor ventured that the one who took the painting may have stored it behind the walls of the gallery while waiting for the information on the burglary to go out, but the stolen work found to be “too hot to handle”.

“It would have been difficult to sell it to a private buyer” in the so-called gray market, O’Connor noted in a telephone interview in London.

Some of Klimt’s works have experienced breathtaking makeshift tricks.

O’Connor’s 2012 book, “The Golden Lady,” recounts a woman’s ultimately successful efforts to recover Klimt’s “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer”.

This portrait was taken from the Bloch-Bauer house in Vienna in 1941 by a Nazi officer. The woman, Bloch-Bauer’s niece, then sold the painting to cosmetic tycoon Ronald Lauder in 2006 for $ 135 million.

Another famous Klimt play was a second portrait of the woman, “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II.” Oprah Winfrey finally bought this painting and would have sold it a few years ago for 150 million dollars.

