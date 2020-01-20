Gutwein as the successor to Hodgman

Tasmanian treasurer Peter Gutwein is elected prime minister after Prime Minister Michael Ferguson has succeeded Will Hodgman.

Mr. Gutwein and State Growth Minister Michael Ferguson vied for the top spot in a vote that was due to take place on Monday afternoon in a competition between the moderate and conservative factions of the Liberal Party.

“I spoke to my colleagues over the weekend about the leadership of the Liberal Party and decided not to act as a candidate,” said Ferguson in a statement on Monday.

Tasmanian Senator Eric Abetz, Tasmanian Treasurer Peter Gutwein, liberal MLC Jane Howlett and then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the financing of the Bridgewater Bridge in Hobart in 2018. (AAP)

Mr. Ferguson had planned to run with Attorney General Elise Archer as his deputy.

Mr. Gutwein, who has been responsible for the state books since the Liberals came to power in 2014, is standing alongside current deputy Jeremy Rockliff.

“Elise Archer joins me and wants our new leadership to be elected without opponents. As I said last Thursday, it is my job, as always, to do the best for our party, the government and, above all, the Tasmanian people.

“Peter Gutwein and Jeremy Rockliff have made a significant contribution to Tasmania in their careers as MPs. They will be a strong and reliable leadership team. We respect them. They will receive our full support.”

Mr. Gutwein represents the moderate faction of the party, the believer Christian Ferguson the more conservative.

Mr Hodgman resigned as Prime Minister last Tuesday after working for six years in the role and 18 years in politics and referred to the wish to spend more time with the family.

He said a medium-term exit was the right time for a new tour before the next state election in 2022. Mr. Gutwein comes from the Bass electorate, which means that Tasmania has made its debut in the north of the country for the first time in nearly 40 years will be years.