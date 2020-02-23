[guy,-40,-fatally-shot-outside-chatham-advantage-keep:-law-enforcement]

A 40-12 months-aged guy was shot and killed outdoors a ease keep Saturday in Chatham on the South Facet.

He was inside the keep about 10: 41 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he shot through the doorway at an individual who was approaching the shop, in accordance to Chicago police. It’s not obvious whether or not that individual was hit, but he returned fire when the person exited the store, hitting him multiple instances on the sidewalk.

The gentleman was taken to the College of Chicago Health-related Heart, the place he was pronounced useless, law enforcement explained.

Police look into a fatal shooting Feb. 22, 2020 in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. Carly Behm/Sun-Periods

The Cook dinner County health care examiner’s office environment hasn’t introduced aspects about his dying.

The particular person who shot him drove off in a gold SUV, law enforcement stated.

A weapon was recovered on the scene and Spot South detectives are investigating, in accordance to law enforcement.

