Guy, 70, lacking from Hyde Park

A 70-12 months-previous guy is lacking from Hyde Park on the South Side.

Brian Weaver was last seen Sunday close to the 5200 block of South Drexel Avenue, Chicago police mentioned. He was putting on a black sweater in excess of a blue sweater, grey sweatpants with a black stripe down the side and black moccasins.

He is five-foot-10 and 140 lbs . with brown eyes and white hair, law enforcement mentioned.

Weaver is known to recurrent the Hyde Park spot close to Lake Shore Push, police stated.

Any one with details is questioned to simply call Space Central detectives at 312-747-8380.