[guy,-77,-fights-off-would-be-robber-with-boxing-jabs-in-united-kingdom]

Surveillance video clip displays a 77-12 months-previous gentleman battling off a would-be robber in the United Kingdom.

The South Wales Law enforcement launched video clip of the February 5 incident on Tuesday.

According to law enforcement, the target experienced just utilised an ATM outside the house a Sainsbury’s grocery shop in Cardiff when a person with a backpack approach him.

The video reveals the suspect grabbing the sufferer, but the 77-calendar year-aged broke no cost and started throwing boxing jabs.

The suspect created a number of much more attempts to steal the money, but the senior citizen stored punching.

“The sufferer bravely fought off the suspect who produced off empty-handed,” police mentioned in a Fb publish.

Police claimed 77-year-outdated man was remaining shaken. The suspect remained on the unfastened.