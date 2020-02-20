[guy-accused-of-murder-drew-carey’s-ex-was-arrested-again-hrs-immediately-after-getting-introduced-with-a-$-two-million-bonus]

%MINIFYHTMLdd52f3d2a5922d157d0a5542a408197311%

Gareth Pursehouse, who beforehand dated the 38-yr-previous sex therapist, Amie Harwick, faces a dying sentence after remaining billed with a murder demand after a next arrest.

Amie Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse She was arrested once more on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 and billed with her murder, only hours following leaving prison with a $ two million bond.

An autopsy observed that 38-yr-old intercourse therapist Harwick, the previous fiance of “The selling price is ok“host Drew CareyHe died of blunt wounds on the head and torso on Saturday immediately after plummeting from a 3rd ground balcony, when “proof of handbook strangulation” was also noticed.

When Pursehouse, 41, was introduced from a Los Angeles jail on Tuesday, officers picked him up the moment extra on Wednesday and will face an indictment on Thursday.

He is accused of a murder charge and just one of to start with-degree residential theft, with the accusation of particular circumstances of remaining on the prowl. If convicted of the latter, he could deal with the dying penalty.

Pursehouse, who was formerly named on two restraining orders towards his ex-girlfriend Harwick, is now becoming held without having bail.

Harwick dated “The Cost Is Right” host Carey in 2017, and they got engaged in 2018, prior to determining to individual amicably months later on.