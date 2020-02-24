[guy-addressed-for-stab-wounds-following-‘serious-incident’-in-willesden]

We will use your e-mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Discoverfor specifics of your knowledge defense rights Invalid Email

A male is currently being treated for stab wounds this evening (Sunday February 23) subsequent a ‘serious incident’ before these days in Brent.

Metropolitan Police say they were named to an address in Willesden this afternoon, together with London Ambulance Provider.





The incident took place in the Bertie Road – Strode Street area

(Impression: David Nathan)



A spokesperson stated: “We were referred to as to Substantial Road, NW10 at 14: 14hrs on Sunday, February 23 next a report of a stabbing.

“Officers and London Ambulance Services attended and a gentleman in his 30s was found suffering a stab injuries.

“He was taken to medical center where by we await an update on his issue.”

Willesden Law enforcement tweeted that they experienced “assisted with a major incident on Bertie Road/Strode Road which is now getting investigated by CID.”

They later additional: “A target was identified on Bertie Street with GBH accidents and has been taken to hospital for treatment method.

“The investigation is nonetheless active so regrettably the information and facts is confined at this moment in time.”

Law enforcement say that no arrests have nevertheless been produced in relation to the incident and their enquiries are continuing.

A crime scene remained in put into Sunday night.