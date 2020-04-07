Guy arrested for allegedly driving stolen vehicle straight as a result of gates of chemical refinery

Walter Williams was accused of obtaining guiding the wheel of a stolen car or truck while under the impact and using it to crash through the gates of a chemical refinery prior to making an attempt to flee the scene.

BATON ROUGE – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Business office say a male was arrested for crashing a stolen motor vehicle by way of the gates of a chemical refinery.

In accordance to an official doc the incident occurred on Monday, April 6 when 23-12 months-aged Walter Williams acquired behind the wheel of a stolen automobile although below the impact and utilized it to crash by means of the gates of the refinery ahead of hopping out of the wrecked car or truck and finding into an additional unoccupied auto.

Soon after allegedly driving this car to a nearby setting up, deputies say Williams acquired out, jumped a safety fence, and then ran to an enclosed region wherever he was apprehended by a deputy and a Baton Rouge Police officer.

When questioned, deputies say Williams informed them he was “below the affect of an unknown material that an unidentified male blew into his encounter.”

He allegedly went on to describe fighting with an mysterious gentleman when driving and shoving him out of his car, which is what he says prompted him to eliminate handle of the car or truck and crash by the refinery’s gates.

Deputies pointed out that no other people today seemed to be in the automobile with Williams at the time of the crash.

Just after currently being taken care of at an place healthcare facility for injuries sustained in the course of the wreck, Williams was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for prices that provided hit and operate, unauthorized entry into a important infrastructure, and unauthorized use of a motor automobile.