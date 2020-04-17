Guy arrested for allegedly environment fireplace to his mother’s residence although she was inside

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Place of work claims Daniel Ford deliberately set fire to his mother’s home whilst she and at the very least just one other occupant had been inside of.

MARKSVILLE — Officials with Louisiana’s Point out Fireplace Marshal’s Office (SFM) report arresting a Marksville gentleman for intentionally setting hearth to his mother’s dwelling when she and a further occupant were being within, Tuesday.

Authorities say 20-calendar year-previous Daniel Ford purposely set hearth to the laundry space of his mother’s Andrus Road household shortly just before 11 p.m.

In accordance to firefighters with the Marksville Fire Section, the blaze experienced by now been extinguished by a single of the occupants in advance of they arrived upon arriving they identified minor fireplace and smoke injury inside of its exterior laundry space. withstood small hearth and smoke damage.

Officials with the SFM launched an investigation into the incident and identified the hearth was intentionally set on a plywood board within of the home’s laundry place.

They also spoke with Ford’s household members, who spelled out Ford’s mother experienced banned him from her household and that the two experienced gotten into an altercation shortly before the blaze.

When Ford was interviewed by officials, he admitted to environment the fire and not alerting any individual or making an attempt to extinguish it.

Ford was subsequently arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on one count of Aggravated Arson.