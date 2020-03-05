[guy-arrested-in-link-with-chase-that-hurt-deputy]

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A male has been arrested in link with a chase previous month wherever a deputy was wounded in a crash.

Gabriel Gomez, 31, of Missing Hills was arrested Tuesday on expenses of auto theft, possession of a stolen car or truck, recklessly evading a peace officer and evading a peace officer leading to injuries, according to sheriff’s officers.

On the night of Feb. 23, a deputy saw a stolen automobile remaining driven in the location of Filburn and D streets in Wasco, officers reported. The deputy chased the automobile but missing command of the patrol vehicle and hit a wall. The deputy acquired minimal accidents and was handled at the scene.

Soon afterward, the stolen car or truck was located abandoned in the 2600 block of By way of Santorini Courtroom.

Deputies discovered Gomez as the suspect, and he was arrested in a individual grand theft auto case in Kings County, according to sheriff’s officers.