[guy-arrested-on-suspicion-of-bothersome-fifteen-year-old-girl]

A male was arrested now on suspicion of irritating a 15-calendar year-previous woman.

The Bakersfield Police Department explained that at all around 10: 58 a.m., officers had been despatched to the area of Texas Road and Liggett Street after obtaining a report of a suspect getting detained who was reportedly bothersome or molesting a child.

Upon arrival, officers saw 37-year-old Rolando Arrellano Castillo remaining detained by quite a few subjects. He was taken into custody by law enforcement without the need of even further incident.

The office explained the investigation revealed that Castillo approached a 15-calendar year-outdated lady as she was strolling dwelling in the 1100 block of Union Avenue at around 10: 45 a.m. Castillo allegedly grabbed the girl, kissed her on the cheek, and then directed her to kiss him on the cheek.

Castillo informed the juvenile he was lonely and grabbed her hand and wrote his cellular phone quantity on it, BPD reported. Ultimately, the juvenile and Castillo divided and the woman returned household.

When she instructed her family members users what happened, the section explained they directed her to phone Castillo and set up a conference. He allegedly agreed to the assembly, law enforcement reported. When the suspect arrived, he was detained by adult family customers of the girl, although they contacted law enforcement to report the incident.

The section claimed Castillo tried to flee and the household customers utilised pepper spray and a stun gun to detain him right until officers arrived.

Castillo was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of annoying/molesting a juvenile and battery.