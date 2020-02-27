Guy arrested, released in Richard’s Bar stabbing — an ex-Maritime — was formerly convicted of battery

A man arrested in a fatal stabbing last weekend exterior a West Town bar is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who was convicted of battery 3 many years in the past following he pulled a gun on a guy in the northwest suburbs and tackled him to the floor, according to court records.

The stabbing happened about 11: 20 p.m. Friday down the street from Richard’s Bar at 491 N. Milwaukee Ave., reportedly right after a combat involving the ex-Maritime and Paterimos inside of the bar.

The 30-yr-previous gentleman, who the Chicago Solar-Times is not naming for the reason that he has not been charged in link with the stabbing, was introduced from law enforcement custody Sunday right after he claimed he stabbed 23-year-old Kenneth Paterimos in self-protection, officials claimed. Police explained Tuesday their investigation was ongoing.

Kenneth Paterimos Facebook

Authorities and Paterimos’ household claimed the ex-Marine yelled a racial slur at Paterimos through the battle and the ex-Maritime was kicked out. Paterimos still left the bar shortly soon after to go residence, his family members reported, and was headed for a nearby Blue Line station when he was regularly stabbed.

Paterimos returned to the bar and collapsed, foremost his more mature brother, Santiago Bueno, to hurry out the door and tackle the ex-Maritime exterior the bar, loved ones stated. Bueno, who is skilled in martial arts, held the man outside the house for authorities, his family claimed.

A worker at the bar Wednesday claimed he did not want to converse about the incident.

Courtroom documents clearly show the ex-Marine was convicted of battery stemming from an incident in December 2016 in the 2600 block of North Walnut Avenue in Arlington Heights.

Arlington Heights law enforcement documented that he was unlawfully carrying a .22-caliber Walther PPK pistol and tried using to strike a gentleman with it in advance of having the male to floor, leading to lacerations to the man’s hand and knees.

He pleaded responsible in June 2017 to a count of battery and prosecutors dropped a demand of illegal use of a weapon, information clearly show. He was sentenced to 18 months probation and purchased to attend counseling.

He did not answer to messages still left by way of e mail and his cellphone Wednesday seeking comment.

In a letter included in the court file from a social employee at the Highway Dwelling System, a heart for veterans and their family members at Hurry University Clinical Centre on the In the vicinity of West Side, a social worker wrote the person experienced been “diagnosed with PTSD [Post Traumatic Stress Disorder] similar to his armed service encounter.”

The man’s LinkedIn account states he served honorably in the Marines from 2008-2013, finishing two overseas deployments in assist of Procedure Enduring Flexibility. The account stated he was awarded a medal for his actions all through combat in Afghanistan.

Armed forces officers could not instantly verify his support.

His most new occupation was mentioned as a union laborer functioning for an Arlington Heights asphalt paving enterprise.

An individual who answered the cell phone at the paving enterprise Wednesday claimed the ex-Marine experienced not been utilized by the enterprise for several yrs.

That male, who requested not to be named, explained the former personnel as a “good kid” who was “smart,” but “had some concerns.”

“Just serving [in combat] can give you some difficulties,” explained the person, who declined to elaborate.

Up until eventually about a yr back, the ex-Marine lived in an condominium complicated in Previous City, according to court information and men and women who realized him then.

Other tenants and staff members of the complicated mentioned they recalled the man as “eccentric” and “a character,” but a “nice dude.”

They explained he would typically don a hat that read “Air Marshal” on it — and he advised people today he was a person — but they reported they privately doubted it.

Contributing: Jake Wittich