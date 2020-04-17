Guy caught by police ‘visiting friend’ in Crawley with son, 4, during lockdown

A person has been arrested right after he was caught by police reportedly “checking out a close friend” in Crawley with his four-yr-old son.

Sussex Police officers pulled the vehicle over soon after the driver was noticed “driving erratically” on Southgate Avenue, Southgate on Thursday evening (April 16).

The male driver, who was with his younger son, allegedly advised law enforcement he was heading to see a pal.

The guy was breathalysed at the roadside and allegedly blew above the drink-drive limit, Crawley Law enforcement said.

He was arrested and the baby was safeguarded, a spokesperson for the drive extra.

Although leaving your home is permitted less than the present Federal government rules, it can only be at the time a day for work out, or to store for essentials and get foodstuff, or for critical staff to go to their spot of work.

On Thursday, the British isles was informed lockdown steps ended up staying extended for three months.

A variety of persons on social media slammed the driver for leaving his home.

One particular said: “Why would you endanger your personal little one? Negative plenty of the driver was endangering himself and others with his behaviour.”

Yet another stated: “What is erroneous with folks? As if there is not plenty of persons dying in the world at the moment that we require to be jeopardizing little ones and other harmless life for the sake of becoming a egocentric and irresponsible father or mother. Completely shameful.”

