guy-charged-with-joliet-double-murder

A 41-yr-outdated guy was charged in link with a fatal double capturing Wednesday in southwest suburban Joliet.

Tommie McDonald, of Joliet, was demand with two counts of homicide, Joliet law enforcement mentioned.

About 12: 50 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to phone calls of a particular person slumped at the wheel of an SUV close to Chicago Avenue and fifth Avenue and found two males shot inside of, law enforcement explained.

Tracy Williams, 45, was discovered in the driver’s seat of the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene, police explained. Bernard Marble, 53, was discovered in the again seat and rushed to St. Joseph Health-related Center in Joliet, wherever he later died.

Investigators discovered that McDonald was inside the SUV when an argument broke out and he allegedly shot both guys, police claimed. He was found in the 200 block of Mississippi Avenue and taken to the Joliet law enforcement station for questioning, exactly where he allegedly manufactured statements that implied he was associated in the capturing.

The gun thought to have been utilised in the taking pictures was observed at the scene, law enforcement explained.

“My heart goes out to the households and liked ones of Tracy Williams and Bernard Marble. With any luck , the family members can discover some semblance of closure being aware of that the man or woman liable is in custody,” Joliet police chief Al Roechner explained.

McDonald was held with out bail, according to Will County court docket documents.

