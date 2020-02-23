guy-charged-with-possession-of-armor-piercing-bullets-after-west-garfield-park-website-traffic-quit

A 25-year-aged guy is experiencing felony prices just after he was allegedly caught with armor-piercing bullets Sunday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Antonio Cummings, of Chatham, faces a felony charge of possessing armor-piercing bullets, Chicago law enforcement stated.

Right now, gang enforcement units and @ChicagoCAPS11 officers apprehended two folks of interest in relationship with a gun possession & law enforcement impersonation investigation. Among the merchandise seized by officers from the arestees had been armor-piercing bullets. Investigation carries on pic.twitter.com/k0dHgG5yQr — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 23, 2020

Just soon after midnight Sunday, officers pulled more than Cummings’ auto in the 400 block of South Keeler Avenue and saw a magazine with the rifle rounds, along with system armor that had a Chicago Police Section star on it, law enforcement stated.

He is because of in bond courtroom Monday.

