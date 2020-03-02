guy-critically-wounded-following-exchanging-gunfire-with-law-enforcement-in-very-little-village

A guy was shot by Chicago law enforcement officers Sunday following capturing at two officers who tried using to quit him on the road in Minimal Village on the Southwest Facet, according to police.

The shooting transpired about three: 15 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago law enforcement explained.

The gentleman allegedly fired at two officers soon after they went to query him for “acting suspiciously,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi mentioned in a tweet. 1 officer returned hearth and struck the gentleman in the shoulder and leg.

After the shooting, the officers chased the gentleman into the again of a dwelling in the 2100 block of South California Avenue and used a tourniquet, police stated.

The male was taken to Mt. Sinai Medical center in critical ailment, Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller mentioned, but he has been stabilized. The officers ended up not wounded but were taken to a medical center for observation, law enforcement reported.

Capturing occured immediately after officers observed an personal performing suspiciously. They went to query him & had been eventually fired upon & returned fire. They uncovered him in a home & administred To start with Support with tourniquet. Suspect is in crucial cond and this weapon was recovered. pic.twitter.com/1ekqkNS6FF — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March two, 2020

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police stated.

The shooting is underneath investigation by the Civilian Business office of Police Accountability, police explained. The officers concerned will be put on desk duty for 30 times.

