A 59-year-aged guy was critically wounded when he was hit by a car Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

He was struck by a southbound white sedan about 10: 25 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago law enforcement explained. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Health care Middle in significant situation.

The sedan did not stop and still left the space immediately after hitting him, law enforcement reported.

The Chicago police Big Mishaps Device and Space South detectives are investigating.

