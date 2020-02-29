LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) — One gentleman was associated in a deadly crash Saturday early morning, according to CHP Los Banos.

Authorities responded to a phone just immediately after four a.m. to a solo auto accident.

The person was driving eastbound on State Route 152 in the vicinity of the Romero Visitor Heart when, for an unknown purpose, the car went into the shoulder, hitting the metal railing. The car then veered to the left and hit the heart railing.

Authorities say the gentleman was not sporting a seatbelt and was ejected from the motor vehicle. He died on the scene.

It is at the moment unfamiliar if medications or liquor have been a factor. The crash is even now less than investigation.