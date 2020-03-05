[Guy desired for tried robust arm theft on Kettle Court]

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Law enforcement Office is browsing for a person accused of an tried strong arm theft on Kettle Court.

Officers say Joseph Drafts, Sr., 46, faces many rates, which include to start with degree assault and battery.

According to investigators, Drafts gave the target a experience to Kettle Court docket on Monday.

When there, officials say Drafts then assaulted the sufferer, attempting to get income from his pocket.

Police say the target still left the motor vehicle, but Drafts chased him down and assaulted him some far more in advance of leaving in a dim crimson Buick Sedan.

Authorities say the victim suffered various injuries.

If you know where Drafts is, simply call Crimestoppers at one-888-Crime-SC.