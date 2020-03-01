guy-dies-following-staying-dragged-by-crimson-line-teach-at-roosevelt

A man died Saturday right after getting caught between cars and dragged by a Pink Line educate at the Roosevelt station, prompting an comprehensive services disruption.

The 41-12 months-previous gentleman was walking on the platform about 10: 40 p.m. at the station, 1167 S. State St., when he fell in in between coach vehicles, Chicago police reported. His foot acquired stuck and he was dragged “a several hundred feet” when the train began going.

He suffered lacerations and blunt force trauma and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Medical center, wherever he was pronounced lifeless, Chicago hearth officials and police claimed.

The Prepare dinner County healthcare examiner’s place of work hasn’t unveiled specifics about his loss of life.

Crimson Line trains have been rerouted to elevated tracks among the Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stations, in accordance to CTA service alerts. Shuttle buses are operating concerning Fullerton and Condition/Lake.

The reroute has also brought about delays on the Brown, Inexperienced, Orange and Pink lines, the CTA explained.

Region Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.