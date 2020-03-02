guy-fieri-fully-stoked-for-foodstuff-network’s-new-‘tournament-of-champions’

Male Fieri desired to host Foods Network’s “Tournament of Champions” to showcase a roster of “super-chefs” that he admires. But the level of competition (premiering at eight p.m. Wednesday) isn’t crammed solely with appreciate.

What was the most pleasing element of the exhibit? “Watching my brothers and sisters go by way of hell,” Fieri joked to Usa Currently. “It’s actually wonderful to watch the judges.”

He calls those people judges, such as celeb chefs Marcus Samuelsson and Jonathan Waxman, “the heavy-hitters.” They are tasting dishes from 16 chefs, who compete head-to-head in a bracket-design match. A money prize, a title and bragging rights are on the line in what Fieri dubbed “Munch Madness.”

“We brought anyone and every person to collaborate to make this happen,” he claims, noting that the new exhibit shares digital camera and culinary crews from his other collection, “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Diners, Travel-Ins and Dives.”

Male Fieri’s spinning wheel determines elements, equipment and style of cooking to chef contestants on the new Food stuff Network series “Tournament of Champions.” Courtesy Food Network

Fieri sports activities a championship-style diamond-encrusted ring with the initials “DDD,” offered to him by “Diners” govt producer Frank Matson. The chef, his crew and his family all been given a person to mark the 400th episode. Final calendar year, Fieri, 52, gained a star on the Hollywood Wander of Fame, some thing he states he hardly ever considered doable. But in between the loss of family and friends, including his sister Morgan and Chef Carl Ruiz, the wildfires in his Northern California neighborhood and the coronavirus outbreak, Fieri tries to keep grounded.

“We’re just a little piece of this we really don’t have all this terrific power that we consider we do,” Fieri states of the fires. “I believe when you get form of humbled by that, it type of changes your viewpoint a bit.”

The chef planned a comply with-up to his 2016 collection “Guy and Hunter’s European Holiday vacation,” in which he and his son would vacation and cook dinner all through Asia. The job is now on keep owing to the coronavirus risk.

“We just obtained the contact they explained, ‘Time out, let’s maintain off a next. Let us figure out what is going on ahead of you fellas just take off in May well,’” he reveals. “It’s heartbreaking to believe of the folks that are struggling and the people that are becoming quarantined, and not owning solutions.”

It appears specially disheartening for Fieri, who views foods as “a good widespread denominator.” He semi-jokes that entire world summits should really be catered by excellent cooks to enable bridge misunderstandings.

“When you start to fully grasp somebody’s food items or you start to understand somebody’s tradition, and why they eat the meals,” he describes, “then you begin to get a minor far more point of view on what they are about.”

Study extra at usatoday.com