guy-gets-5+-years’-prison-for-harassing-parkland-victims

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A California person who is on the autism spectrum was sentenced Monday to additional than five decades in prison for cyberstalking families of Parkland, Florida, school capturing victims.

U.S. District Decide Rodolfo Ruiz imposed the sentence on 22-yr-aged Brandon Fleury of Santa Ana, California, rejecting a ask for by prosecutors for the greatest 20-calendar year sentence.

Fleury was convicted by a jury in October of 3 counts of cyberstalking and 1 depend of transmitting a kidnapping risk.

Trial proof confirmed that in between December 2018 and January 2019, Fleury applied a number of Instagram accounts to threaten and harass families of victims of the Valentine’s Working day 2018 taking pictures at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Significant School, which left 17 dead and 17 wounded.

In some messages, he claimed kinship with and even impersonated shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz. In many others, he invoked the names of notorious serial killers these as Ted Bundy.

“I killed your loved types hahaha,” just one concept reported. “Did you like my Valentines gift? I killed your mates,” said an additional.

1 of his person names was “nikolas.cruz.killed.your.sister,” court information clearly show. A single concept from that account claimed this:

“Hahaha she had her full lifestyle ahead of her and I STOLE IT FROM HER,” according to courtroom files.

“The victims lived in continuous worry that the person bombarding them” with the messages would stick to in Cruz’s footsteps, Assistant U.S. Legal professional Ajay Alexander reported in courtroom papers. “The victims deserve justice. They are entitled to to are living in peace and with the belief that they are harmless and safe.”

On Fleury’s digital gadgets, authorities also found 1000’s of saved photographs of Bundy, visuals of the focused victims and screenshots of the messages that he experienced despatched the victims.

“The threat that Fleury poses is clear and if presented the prospect, there is a actual hazard that he will endeavor to adhere to in the footsteps of the incredibly mass murderers and serial killers that he idolizes,” Alexander reported.

There was sufficient testimony at Fleury’s trial that he is autistic, even though several psychological health and fitness professionals said he did recognize ideal from incorrect.

However his attorney, Sabrina Puglisi, mentioned she experienced hoped the decide would give bigger excess weight to his mental problems in imposing a sentence.

“I feel that it’s a higher sentence provided Brandon’s background and other in the same way positioned situations, but I think that the decide felt the have to have to have the sentence mail a message to some others that are out there on the online executing this terrible conduct,” Puglisi stated.

In the meantime, Cruz, 21, faces the dying penalty if convicted in the Parkland taking pictures. His lawyers have reported he would plead responsible in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors have turned down the supply.

Cruz’s trial is expected to get started someday afterwards this yr.

Most up-to-date Tales: