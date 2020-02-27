guy-held-on-fees-similar-to-evelyn-boswell-circumstance-stays-in-jail-with-$500,000-bond

Natalie Neysa Alund, The Tennessean Revealed 9: 31 a.m. CT Feb. 27, 2020 | Up to date 11: 25 a.m. CT Feb. 27, 2020

A gentleman arrested in North Carolina and questioned in link with an Amber Notify situation involving a lacking 15-thirty day period-old girl has been extradited back in Tennessee to facial area a felony theft cost.

William McCloud, 33, who’d been in custody in rural northwestern North Carolina, was transferred to the Sullivan County jail in northeast Tennessee Wednesday.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office environment Capt. Andy Seabolt said McCloud was being held on $500,000 bond on one depend of theft of property over $two,500 and was is slated to be arraigned on the charge Thursday morning.

McCloud and the girl’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, ended up arrested while traveling in a 2007 BMW, hours just after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation declared that authorities were being exploring for the motor vehicle, described stolen, in connection with the ongoing research for Evelyn Boswell.

Both equally had been taken into custody, but Evelyn was not with them.

As of Thursday the Blountville, Tenn. toddler — whose disappearance activated an Amber Inform on Feb. 19 — remained lacking.

Both equally McCloud and Boswell waived extradition throughout a court docket listening to Monday in Wilkes County, about 90 miles southeast of Blountville and 80 miles north of Charlotte.

Angela Boswell was extradited back again to Sullivan County on charges of theft in excess of $two,500, in link with the stolen vehicle, as very well as quite a few probation violations. She remained jailed without bond Thursday.

Her daughter, who is also Evelyn’s mother — Megan “Maggie” Boswell, also remained jailed Thursday on $25,000 bond. She was arrested Tuesday night after authorities say she lied to investigators in the scenario about her daughter’s whereabouts.

Megan Bowell faces a person rely of making untrue reports to law enforcement. Most recently,authorities reported she claimed she last noticed Evelyn with her mother, Angela Boswell. Megan claimed her mom had taken the girl to a campground in the Mendota space of Virginia, north of Bristol. Authorities afterwards explained a research of campgrounds in Mendota turned up very little.

McCloud had been absolutely free on bond

Autoplay Clearly show Thumbnails Exhibit Captions Previous SlideUpcoming Slide

McCloud currently has a Bristol, Tenn. handle, but previously lived in Wilkes County, N.C. McCloud statements he considered the BMW was a present from Megan Boswell to Angela Boswell, and that he was unaware of the Amber Notify.

At the time of his arrest final 7 days, McCloud was previously no cost on bond for two aggravated assault rates he’s facing in Sullivan County.

McCloud, court data present, is underneath indictment for allegedly attacking a further girlfriend in July 2018.

In that case, McCloud is accused of choking his girlfriend frequently right up until “her eyesight became white and blurred,” grabbing her hair and slamming her experience on to the ground, punching her and biting her ear.

Autoplay Present Thumbnails Show Captions Very last SlideUp coming Slide

He is also dealing with a grand jury critique of charges he attacked the exact female in September 2019, punching her in the jaw and face, hitting her in the tummy and knocking her down.

Evelyn’s father, 20-yr-old Ethan Perry, is currently is stationed in Louisiana while on lively obligation with the Military. Perry, who is not married to Megan Boswell, claims he experienced tiny speak to with his daughter before her disappearance. Authorities say Perry is cooperating with the investigation.

Similar: Missing toddler’s grandmother and her boyfriend have past domestic violence expenses

Evelyn was final noticed putting on a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Investigators are imploring everyone with info about Evelyn to simply call one-800-824-3463 (TBI-Obtain).

Achieve Natalie Neysa Alund at [email protected] and comply with her on Twitter @nataliealund.

Study or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/story/information/crime/2020/02/27/evelyn-boswell-tennessee-amber-notify-circumstance-william-mccloud-to-be-arraigned/4890363002/