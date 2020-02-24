[guy-helps-make-knife-danger-and-launches-sexually-specific-verbal-assaults-on-women-in-wembley]

We will use your electronic mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Detectfor particulars of your knowledge security rights Invalid Electronic mail

Officers from the Satisfied Police are investigating two individual incidents in which women of all ages in Wembley ended up approached by a person who claimed he experienced a knife ahead of building sexually explicit remarks to them.

The two of the disturbing attacks happened on Monday (February 24) on Wembley Park Travel soon prior to 6am. In identical instances the person approached the gals and claimed he had a knife.

The male then proceeded to make sexually graphic comments to the ladies. On each situation equally of the females were equipped to run absent and have been unharmed in the distressing incident.

So far there have been no arrests and enquiries into the conditions are ongoing.

In a assertion from Met Law enforcement, a spokesperson claimed: “Law enforcement are investigating two independent incidents exactly where a person approached ladies in Wembley and created sexually specific responses.

“In the two incidents the male approached the girls and intimated he was in possession of a knife before producing sexually specific reviews.”

Anyone with information and facts about the incidents must connect with the Met Law enforcement on 101.

