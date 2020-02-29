guy-killed-in-hit-and-run-even-though-using-bicycle-in-east-garfield-park:-law-enforcement

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a car or truck Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Facet.

The guy, whose age was not instantly identified, was riding a bicycle throughout the avenue at 12: 35 a.m. when he was hit by a westbound white Chrysler 300 in the 3700 block of West Lake Street, Chicago law enforcement said.

He was taken to Stroger Healthcare facility, the place he was pronounced useless, in accordance to police. The Prepare dinner County healthcare examiner’s office has not unveiled details about the fatality.

Authorities have not yet recognized the male driver of the Chrysler, which did not halt soon after hitting the person, law enforcement reported.

Space North detectives at the law enforcement Big Mishaps device are investigating.

