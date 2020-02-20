[guy-killed-in-maywood-shooting]

A male was killed in a taking pictures very last week in west suburban Maywood.

Jerrell Hughes, 25, was shot about 11: 45 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 1400 block of South 17th Avenue, according to the Prepare dinner County professional medical examiner’s office environment.

He was pronounced lifeless at four: 40 a.m. the next working day at Loyola College Health-related Center, the clinical examiner’s place of work reported.

Autopsy outcomes introduced Wednesday observed he died of a number of gunshot wounds and dominated his dying a homicide, the healthcare examiner’s business office reported. He lived in Maywood.

Maywood law enforcement did not instantly react to a ask for for aspects.