[guy-killed-right-after-allegedly-exchanging-gunfire-with-police-in-long-beach-front]

Prolonged Seashore, Calif. (KABC) — A man was killed just after exchanging gunfire with officers in Lengthy Beach front Sunday evening, police stated.

Extensive Beach police mentioned the taking pictures happened at somewhere around 10: 10 p.m. in the vicinity of the intersection 20th Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

The guy was formerly on a bicycle in the 900 block of E. 19 Street, but fled the area on foot when officers, who were being functioning as element of a violent crime undertaking drive, attempted to prevent him, police mentioned.

LBPD reported the person was “uncooperative” with officers and they deployed an evident Taser to detain him following seeking to de-escalate the scenario.

Jennifer De Prez, a LBPD spokeswoman, mentioned the suspect brandished a gun toward officers and shot at minimum when at them, prompting officers to fireplace back again.

The officers rendered support to the suspect and he was transported to a nearby healthcare facility, where by he afterwards died. His identity has not been launched.

The suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene. Law enforcement unveiled a picture of the weapon the suspect allegedly had.

The two officers associated in the incident had been not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.