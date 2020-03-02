guy-killed,-two-many-others-injured-in-crash-at-tulare-county-line,-chp-states

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A man has died, and two others were wounded in a car or truck crash in Tulare County Monday early morning, the California Freeway Patrol says.

It took place around seven: 15 a.m. on Avenue 432 and Highway 120, right near the place the Tulare County line meets Fresno County.

CHP Visalia says the driver of a Chevy van was traveling west on Avenue 432 when he unsuccessful to halt at a stop signal. The car or truck crashed into Mazda touring north on Street 120, creating it to hit a energy pole.

The guy inside the Mazda was pronounced lifeless at the scene. The two men in the van ended up airlifted to a community hospital.

Investigators say it really is unfamiliar if medicine or liquor had been a factor in the crash.

