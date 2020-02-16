[guy-lifeless-right-after-mattapan-taking-pictures:-police]

A death investigation is underway after a gentleman was shot Saturday night in Mattapan and afterwards pronounced dead at a medical center, Boston law enforcement mentioned.

The grownup male, whose identification was not introduced, was observed at somewhere around 9: 37 p.m. Saturday on Colorado Road in Mattapan after law enforcement responded to a report of a individual shot, a BPD spokesman reported Sunday.

The male was transported to a nearby medical center where he was pronounced deceased.

Boston police said no arrests have been designed, and are asking the general public to contact them with any details.

No additional data was unveiled Sunday early morning.