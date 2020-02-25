[guy-normally-takes-plea-deal-in-robbery-case]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A gentleman billed with an armed robbery earlier this month pleaded no contest Monday to three felonies and a misdemeanor.

Jaime Gonzalez, 37, pleaded no contest to next-diploma theft, assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting arrest, in accordance to courtroom documents. A second rely of assault with a firearm and possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from possessing a firearm were dismissed.

Gonzalez is scheduled to be sentenced March 23.

Deputies reported the theft happened just in advance of 10 p.m. Feb. seven in the 7400 block of Niles Road.

Gonzalez approached a male and female sitting in a motor vehicle, broke a window and tried out to shoot the male, according to deputies. The gun would not fireplace, and Gonzalez grabbed a person of the victims’ cellphones then ran.

He was arrested two several hours later. A handgun and the cellphone have been recovered, deputies said.